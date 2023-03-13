Before the statewide turkey hunting season opens, youth and mobility-impaired hunters utilizing private land have an early chance to harvest a gobbler during the special opportunity turkey season March 25-26, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
This weekend hunt opportunity is available only for youth 16 years of age and younger, or hunters that are mobility impaired - i.e. confined to a wheelchair, hemiplegia, monoplegia, paraplegia or single-leg amputation above the knee. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult, 18 years or older, who may call for turkey but may not take or attempt to take a turkey.
The season bag limit for turkeys is one gobbler per hunter per day and a season total of two gobblers.
All turkey hunters, including those under 16 years of age, landowners, honorary, lifetime and sportsman license holders must obtain a free harvest record each season. Before moving a harvested turkey, hunters are required to immediately enter the date and county on the harvest record, and within 24 hours, must complete the reporting process through Georgia Game Check. For more information at GeorgiaWildlife.com/HarvestRecordGeorgiaGameCheck.
Resident youth hunters under age 16 will not need a license. Hunters age 16 years or older, including those accompanying youth or others, will need a hunting license and a big game license unless hunting on their own private land. One can get a license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com at a retail license vendor or by phone at 1-800-366-2661.The 2023 Georgia statewide turkey season opens April 1 for Private Land and April 8 for Public Land.
