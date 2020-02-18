Learning Spaces, a special program offering social interaction and play for young children to promote school readiness, debuts this week at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton and the Sweetwater Valley Library in Austell.
Presented in the metro region in collaboration with the United Way of Greater Atlanta, Learning Spaces is an early learning initiative designed for children from birth to five years old, caregivers and childcare providers. It is a preschool program offered at non-traditional spaces like public libraries and apartment complexes.
Weekly Tuesday morning sessions will be at Sweetwater Valley Library, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road in the Threadmill Complex in Austell, and Friday mornings at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. The program is from 10 a.m. to noon at both sites.
For more information, visit www.unitedwayatlanta.org/program/learning-spaces, email learningspaces@unitedwayatlanta.org or call the South Cobb Regional Library at 678-398-5828 or the Sweetwater Valley Library at 770-819-3290.
