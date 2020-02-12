The Special Olympics Polar Plunge, hosted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run For Georgia, will be Feb. 22 at Acworth Beach at Cauble Park in Acworth.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. and the Plunge will begin at 1 p.m.
The Plunge supports and spreads awareness for the 27,115 Special Olympics Georgia athletes. The event is the largest fundraising effort benefitting Special Olympics. Many states across the nation participate in the annual event through the efforts of their Law Enforcement Torch Run program.
Participants collect pledges from friends and family in exchange for the opportunity to jump into icy waters in the middle of winter. All proceeds collected by "plungers" will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Georgia.
Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including best costume, highest individual fundraiser and highest team fundraiser.
For more information, call 770-414-9390 or visit https://www.classy.org/event/polar-plunge-2020/e244275.
