First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Marietta will welcome Pastor Teresia Karanja to its pulpit on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. The public is invited to hear her sermon, “Love the World.”
The special guest preacher is visiting from a Kenyan community that meets on Franklin Gateway in Marietta. Apostle David Karanja and Pastor Teresia Karanja minister together at Christ Harvesters Global Mission Outreach, which has a long arm of ministry in Kenya and other parts of the world as well as a service in Marietta.
Visiting along with Pastor Teresia Karanja will be a young Christian dance troupe, Miriams of Today.
The Rev. Dr. Wilma Zalabak, senior pastor at First Christian Church, became acquainted with the Karanjas when they opened their church facility to host a large Christmas event. The event was sponsored by the Franklin Road Community Association about 10 years ago.
Since then, Rev. Zalabak has been welcomed into Christ Harvesters’ space for communication and Bible classes that have reached many adults and children of Franklin Gateway over the years. The Karanjas continue to open their church every year for a Community Thanksgiving Worship Service on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving where they have preached alongside Rev. Zalabak and other preachers from the area — a worship experience in many languages.
The influence of Christ Harvesters Global Mission Outreach includes many schools in Kenya that invite Apostle David Karanja into their space to introduce the youths, aged 14-18, to Christ and to mentor them. The community in Marietta buys school supplies and clothing to send to the children.
Recent invitations for Apostle David Karanja to preach have come from India, Pakistan, Uganda and South Africa.
Teresia Karanja is senior pastor on site locally in Marietta, raising support for these worldwide endeavors.
FCC is located at 569 Frasier Street, two blocks north of Cobb County Civic Center, Marietta, 30060. For more information, call 770-428-3125 or visit fccmarietta.org.
