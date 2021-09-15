The Kennesaw Museum Foundation and the Southern Museum will host their second Southern Spirits event on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum, 2829 Cherokee Street NW in Kennesaw.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Tickets are $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit southernspirits.eventbrite.com.
Tickets include museum entrance; hors d’oeuvres provided by Fern Gully Jamaican Café and Nothing Bundt Cakes; and beverages provided by Burnt Hickory Brewery and Savannah Distributing Co. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available for no cost.
The event will feature works by artist Amanda Hogan. Cody Marlowe and EK Acoustics will provide musical entertainment for guests as they explore the museum and its exhibits.
Attendees will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win assorted prizes, such as a museum membership or autographed copies of railroad history books. The museum held its first Southern Spirits event on July 16. The third Southern Spirits will be Nov. 19.
For more information, visit southernmuseum.org.
