The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History in Kennesaw will resume programming for two popular children’s programs and their monthly Sensory Friendly Afternoons, beginning Sept. 17.
Mommy & Me, the Southern Museum’s preschool program, will take place on the first and third Thursday of each month. Mommy & Me is specifically designed for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Attendees are invited to discover and explore the world through play. Each week will have a different theme, with an in-person story time, a movement activity and art.
Homeschool Workshop Series will be the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Attendees will discover new train-themed concepts and apply them to their own invention, art project, machine or game. Workshops are multidisciplinary and can include hands-on projects, games, guided activities and demonstrations.
Both programs are included in Museum admission and free for Museum members. Both are now a timed, hour-long program with enhanced cleaning that adheres to social distancing and safety guidelines.
Mommy & Me have a 10 a.m. and noon class time and the Homeschool Workshop Series has a 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. class time.
Space is limited, and pre-registration is required.
Museum members will have early access to registration. Member registration for Mommy & Me is open from Thursdays at 9 a.m. the week before the event to Mondays at 5 p.m. Public registration via the website opens the Tuesday before each class at 10 a.m. and closes Wednesday at 5 p.m. Member registration for the Homeschool Workshop Series is open from Wednesday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 5 p.m. the week before the event. Public registration via the website opens the Friday before each class at 10 a.m. and closes Tuesday at 5 p.m.
An email will be sent confirming registration.
For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org.
