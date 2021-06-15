The Southern Museum and the Kennesaw Museum Foundation will host the first Southern Spirits, an adults-only event featuring live music, a light food tasting, drinks and a chance to explore the Smithsonian Institute-affiliated museum after hours.
The inaugural event will be held July 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.
It will feature special introductory ticket prices of $20 for non-members and $15 for members. To purchase tickets, visit southernspirits.eventbrite.com.
Tickets include museum entrance, a complimentary pint glass, hors d’oeuvres from the Kennesaw location of Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken and beverages provided by Burnt Hickory Brewery, Lazy Guy Distillery and Savannah Distributing Co. The Mars Hill Porch Pickers and The Tunnel Rats Band will entertain. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available for no cost.
During the event, acclaimed artist Robert West will unveil his new painting of The General and Texas locomotives made famous during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862. The General is preserved at the Southern Museum. West will also be selling copies of his popular railroad prints.
Everyone who attends the event will also be entered a raffle for a chance to win assorted prizes, such as a museum membership or an autographed copy of a railroad history book.
Future Southern Spirits are scheduled for Sept. 17 and Nov. 19. For more information, visit southernmuseum.org.
