The Southern Museum, located in downtown Kennesaw, will celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout history with an African American History Month event on Feb. 20.
The event will feature family-friendly interactive education tables, children’s story times and a U.S. Colored Troops living history program on the front lawn. The USCT musketry demonstrations will take place every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The program is free with purchase of regular museum admission.
For more information, visit www.SouthernMuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.