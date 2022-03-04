- April 2 will be the Western & Atlantic Bus Tour. Participants can learn about the history and significance of the railroad adjacent to the Museum, including its role in the Great Locomotive Chase, on an informative bus tour along part of the route. Led by author and railroad scholar Todd DeFeo, stops on the tour may include Cooper’s Furnace, Cartersville, Kingston, Dalton and Ringgold. The bus departs from the Southern Museum at 7:30 a.m. and returns at 4:30 p.m. A box lunch will be provided. Availability is limited. Tickets can be purchased online. Cost is $50 for members, $65 for non-members.
- April 9 will be the Big Shanty Festival & Parade. In recognition of its 50th anniversary, the Museum is serving as the grand marshal of the Big Shanty parade. Participants can visit the Museum's booth, filled with a variety of train merchandise. The festival is free. Regular admission rates apply to visit the Museum.
- April 12 will be Visitor Appreciation Free Day. Join the Southern Museum, 50 years to the day it opened to the public and enjoy exhibits to interactives to movies for free.
- April 16 will be a movie screening of The General starring Buster Keaton. The silent film masterpiece, released in 1926, is based on the events of the Great Locomotive Chase. The General featured onscreen is a replica of the locomotive that is on display at the Museum. The filmmakers requested the use of the historic locomotive, but the owners at the time refused when they learned the movie was a slapstick comedy. Screenings take place at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. in the Museum’s General Theater. Regular museum admission rates apply.
- April 22 will be Southern Spirits. With a cocktail in hand, explore the Museum after hours from 6 to 8 p.m. while enjoying local food from Eatin’ Fresh Kennesaw and live music from Mitchell Phillips and Ezra Jacobs. Participants will also have the opportunity to step aboard the General locomotive. Tickets include Museum entrance, boarding of the General, hors d’oeuvres and drinks, including moonshine, the spotlight spirit. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. Purchase tickets online. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for non-members.
- April 30 will be Open House at the Southern Museum. Experience many of the activities that take place at the Museum throughout the year in a single day. Drop into the Cobb Energy Gallery from 10 a.m. to noon for a sampling of our educational programs. A children’s birthday party in the classroom of the Jolley Education Center, with free cake while supplies last, will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A living history presentation, including a tour of the Museum galleries and a historic firing demonstration on the front lawn, will be 1 to 3 p.m. The Railroad Education Center Library & Archives, with highlights from the collection, is open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. The Museum gift shop is offering a 10% discount on all purchases. Museum members get 25% off.
- Finally, a special presentation on the past, present and future of the Museum takes place in the General Theater at 3 p.m. with Dr. Jeff Drobney, Kennesaw City Manager and former Executive Director of the Southern Museum, and Dr. Richard Banz, the current Executive Director of the Museum and the Kennesaw Museum Foundation.
