Southern Cremations & Funerals will have its inaugural Scatter Day on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Highway SW in Marietta.
The free event will allow families to place human cremated remains in a permanent resting place without charge.
The cremated remains will rest in an ossuary, which is an underground receptacle where ashes are placed with those of others. If desired, the deceased’s name can be etched and displayed on the cenotaph for a small fee.
An Authorization and Acknowledgment form must be completed prior to the placement of cremated remains. Copies of a Certificate of Cremation and Cremation Permit are also required.
Established in 1979, Cheatham Hill Memorial Park is located on 50 acres of rolling hills adjacent to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.
Southern Cremations & Funerals operates full-service funeral homes and crematories in metro Atlanta with locations in Covington and Marietta. The family-owned and operated company is a subsidiary of Hunsaker Partners of Atlanta.
For more information, visit https://www.southerncremations.com, ScatterDayAtlanta.com or call 770-637-1472.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.