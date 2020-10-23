The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have The Masked Parade on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can show off their masks and costumes and say a socially distanced hello to favorite costumed librarians. The library will be giving out goodie bags with a craft and treat while supplies last.
The event will take place outside around the perimeter of the library. All participants must follow social distancing guidelines and stay with their family group during the parade. Children must be accompanied by a parent/caregiver at all times during the event.
For more information, call 678-398-5834.
