Learning Spaces and United Way of Greater Atlanta are hosting a special drive-through Literacy Pop-Up event Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library's parking lot at 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
Children will receive a free book provided by Learning Spaces partner E3 Learning and an activity kit from the library.
Learning Spaces is a community-based pre-school program funded by United Way supporting children in their developmental years and the families, friends and neighbors who care for them presented at public libraries and other non-traditional places.
In addition to Thursday's event, a Learning Spaces Literacy Pop-Up is also scheduled for March 18 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Public access to the South Cobb library facility is closed due to precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.
For more information, visit www.unitedwayatlanta.org/program/learning-spaces, www.cobbcounty.org/library or call 678-398-5828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.