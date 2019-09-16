Family money skills is the topic for the next Financial Planning Series seminar on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
The free series is co-sponsored by the Financial Planning Association of Georgia and the library.
The workshop will cover basic tools for families to gain life skills for smart financial choices. Each session in the series consists of a workshop followed by the second hour of one-on-one consultations with an FPA member.
Upcoming evening seminars in the series, each starting at 6 p.m., are Oct. 7, Changing Your Life Through Better Money Management & Managing Your Money in Hard Times; Oct. 16, Risk and Protection; Oct. 21, Real World Retirement Planning; and Oct. 29, Tax Planning in a Changing Tax World.
To register, call 678-398-5831. For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org.
