The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will be closed temporarily for a major renovation project starting Aug. 2.
The library closure is scheduled for three months with the anticipated re-opening on Nov. 1.
The project for the library in Mableton includes interior and exterior repairs. Cobb County Property Management Department officials say the project includes substantial plumbing repairs to correct issues with the existing sewer line that have resulted in several emergency repairs and improvements of the public restrooms and installation of new flooring, tile, partitions and other fixtures. The exterior work will include restoration of the site’s retention pond, landscape improvements and retrofitting the parking lot lights to LED fixtur the library starts Monday (Aug. 1). es.
Overall, the project is designed to enhance the functionality and appearance of the public facility as a safe and engaging community space.
Library patrons that have placed holds for pick up at South Cobb will be able to retrieve reserved materials at the Sweetwater Valley Library in the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100 in Austell. Other nearby libraries include Powder Springs, Lewis A. Ray and Vinings.
The South Cobb library staff members will be temporarily reassigned to libraries throughout the system.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.