South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will reopen on Monday at 10 a.m. as its major three-month renovation project nears completion.
Cobb County Property Management Department officials said the renovation includes extensive upgrades of interior and exterior areas. Highlights of the project include substantial plumbing repairs to correct issues with the sewer line, improvements of the public restrooms and installation of new flooring, tile, partitions and other fixtures.
“We are very enthusiastic about getting everyone back in the building to serve the public with their informational and recreational needs,” said South Cobb Library manager Roxanne Magaw.
Exterior improvements include restoration of the site’s retention pond, parking lot light fixtures and landscaping. Monday's reopening of the library to the public is on schedule. The remaining work for the project includes repaving of the library parking lot.
Along with the return of library events in early November at the library, Cobb County officials are preparing for the library to serve as the Mableton 01 voting precinct location for Tuesday's Cobb Education - Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ED-SPLOST) VI election.
The next Drive-Thru Food Pantry event hosted by the library in partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank will take place Wednesday at the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
South Cobb library hours are Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
