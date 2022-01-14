Food for almost 1,000 people was distributed on Jan. 12 in the first drive-through food pantry event of 2022 at South Cobb Regional Library.
Teams of Cobb library workers and their Cobb County government colleagues stage the events in the library parking lot at 805 Clay Road, Mableton. Atlanta Community Food Bank is partnering with the library to make food available for families in need. Starting Feb. 2, the ACFB food pantry events will be on the first Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The January event resulted in 281 families – 980 individuals – given the packages of produce and shelf-stable items. As the first car rolled up to the food distribution station, there were about 100 vehicles behind it stretching from Clay Road. People were lined up for food throughout the two hours of the event.
The set-up work for the event began in near freezing weather at 9 a.m. The January team was in near continuous motion – setting up tables and signs, lifting, packing, passing bags and boxes, giving out directions and greeting people – and only taking short breaks for a reset to catch up to keep the process going.
“This would not have been possible without all of your hard work,” organizer Youth Services Librarian Dana Peterson-Lemons wrote to the team of Library, Cobb State Court, PARKS, and Fleet Department employees later in the afternoon. “Today was super busy and cold and you all did such a great job.”
Need help locating a food pantry near you or assistance with securing food, healthcare, childcare or other necessities? Text 'FINDFOOD' (COMIDA for Spanish) to 888-976-2232 or find a food pantry near you at www.acfb.org/get-help.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org or call 678-398-5828.
