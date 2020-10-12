The South Cobb Arts Alliance will have a virtual member meeting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The link to the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82444239581.
The meeting is also open to those interested in becoming SCAA members or artists. Memberships begin at annual fees fo $20 and $40 for Artist Directory levels.
For almost 50 years, the all volunteer supported organization has been advancing all forms of cultural arts in the South Cobb community.
For more information, visit www.southcobbarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.