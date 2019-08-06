The South Cobb Arts Alliance will have its 32nd National Juried Exhibit now through Aug. 25 at the Pat Vaughn Cultural Arts Center, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs.
The national juried art exhibit will consist of 89 pieces of artwork, with selected art pieces from the 213 pieces submitted from 24 states. The 2019 theme is “America the beautiful — An Artist’s Oasis.”
Ann Cockerill, who owns the Red Cockerill Gallery in Austell, will be the 2019 juror and judge.
She was voted Best Artist of Cobb County in 2019 by the readers of the Marietta Daily Journal. She was also commissioned by the State of Georgia to paint life-size portraits of James Oglethorpe, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Marquis de LaFayette for the newly remodled “Old Capitol” in Milledgeville. Her painting of Kennesaw Mountain was included in the “Spirit of America Exhibition from Winslow Homer to Andrew Wyeth” and toured throughout the nation’s museums.
The exhibit will also feature artist panel discussions, ballet classes and performances by the Georgia Ballet and music presented by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.
For more information, visit www.southcobbarts.org.
