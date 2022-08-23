The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway in Marietta, is hosting “Art at the Avenue” — the South Cobb Arts Alliance’s 2022 Juried Exhibition—from Aug. 27 to Sept. 17.
It will feature a variety of genres, mediums, styles and techniques from artists in Suite 830, a 10,499 square foot exhibit space located near Sola Solons. Artwork from local students will also be displayed in the Emerging Artists: Student Encore Exhibit. An on-site gift shop will feature additional opportunities to purchase art from the juried artists as well as some local fine artists and crafters not included in the main juried exhibit.
Guests can visit the exhibit on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The exhibit will also be open on Labor Day, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SCAA will host various events throughout the exhibition such as:
The Opening Day Reception on Aug. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a live performance by the Whitefield Academy Jazz Band.
A performance by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra on Aug. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m.
A sneak-peak presentation of The Georgia Ballet’s upcoming performance of “Peter Pan” on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.
Classes open to the public:
Crochet class on Aug. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Watercolor class on Sept. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Watercolor class on Sept. 17 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The exhibit will celebrate the SCAA’s 50th anniversary as an all-volunteer-supported nonprofit organization in the Marietta community. A leading force in Cobb County’s arts and culture, SCAA brings art to the public forum by supporting local art, artists, art educators and their students. Over the years, SCAA has won various grants, including the National Endowment for the Arts, awards and recognitions, such as the Best of Cobb 2022 list.
