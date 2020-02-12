The South Cobb Arts Alliance announced that Johnny Crawford’s "Documenting the Human Spirit in Black & White and Color" exhibit is open now until Feb. 29 at The Gallery at Powder Springs.
The Gallery is located in the City of Powder Springs Community Development Building, 4488 Pineview Drive in Powder Springs.
The exhibit is a two-fold exhibition of artworks from his "Vietnam: Black Soldiers Portrait Project" as well as other photographs recording the human spirit. As a visual storyteller and educator from Jackson, Crawford has documented the human spirit in 45 states and four continents for 37 years.
The goal of the Vietnam project is to produce portraits of black Vietnam veterans from 18 states and Washington, D.C. The portraits will represent a visual history of the 275,000 black men and women, who served in combat and supply services in all branches in the U.S. military.
There will be a reception Feb. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants can meet Crawford and some veterans from the Vietnam Portrait Project. Also attending will be Vietnam veteran Johnny Murray Miller, whose work in the community spans more than four decades since his return home as a wounded veteran.
The evening will culminate at 7 p.m. at the Powder Springs’ City Council meeting with a brief introduction of Crawford and his guests.
For more information, visit www.southcobbarts.org.
