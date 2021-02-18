The annual exhibit Celebrating Black History Month: Family, Community, an Uplifting South Cobb Arts Alliance Art Exhibit is on display at the Rooted Trading Company, 4455 Marietta Street in Powder Springs, until April 5.
Spotlighting local, award winning artists, the family, community themed exhibit is represented through a variety of medias including photography, oil, acrylic, calligraphy, mixed media and other artwork, including art displayed in memory of artist Daniel Hodges.
Every February SCAA hosts a unique Black History Month art exhibit. The award-winning nonprofit arts organization debuted its art at the Rooted Trading Co. location in early September 2020, with new exhibits by local artists rotating approximately every two months. The exhibit is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, requiring specific public health protocols for entry.
For more information, visit www.southcobbarts.org or https://rootedtradingco.com.
