Tickets are still available for the "Gentlemen of Soul" concert on Saturday at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton.
The show, beginning at 7 p.m., will feature Peabo Bryson, Freddie Jackson and Howard Hewett.
Tickets start at $46 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit mablehouse.org.
