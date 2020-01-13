The Loft, 120 South Park Square, Suite 207 in Marietta, will have Songs & Stories at The Loft on Feb. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The evening will feature live music and storytelling with artists Madeline Finn, Battlefield Collective, Martin Joseph and Michael Zaib. Doors open at 6 p.m. This is a BYOB event for 21 and older guests.
General admission tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Tickets are limited.
For more information, visit loftmarietta.com.
