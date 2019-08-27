Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that “Wicked,” will return to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Oct. 23 to Nov. 17. Tickets on sale now.
Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the Broadway sensation looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships, until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
With a score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” “Wicked” has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”
The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday-Thursday, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m., 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m. There will be an additional matinee performance on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.
Tickets are available by visiting FoxTheatre.org/Wicked, by calling 1-855-285-8499 or by visiting the Fox Theatre Box Office at 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 30308. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 404-881-2000.
For more information, visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.