The Freeman Poole Senior Center, North Cobb Senior Center, the Senior Wellness Center and West Cobb Senior Center will reopen on Monday.
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center will remain closed until further notice for renovations.
To learn how the slow re-opening will take place, seniors can watch a video at https://youtu.be/IJDisQTZmws.
Pre-registration is required to come into any senior center. No “drop-ins” will be allowed. Registration for all activities is now open. Activities will begin the week of July 20.
Seniors will only be able to register online using CivicRec or by calling a center. The centers will operate on a limited status Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be closed to the public on Fridays until further notice.
For more information, visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
