Kennesaw State University student and social media star Michael-Chase Strollo, 23, will appear Tuesday on “The Mel Robbins Show,” a nationally syndicated daytime television talk show.
Strollo will be a featured guest on the show, working out family challenges and life difficulties relating to his digital and social media presence.
A popular voice on social media, Strollo gained his online following for his personal lifestyle and fashion modeling. He is an advocate for shining a light on ending modern day slavery and human trafficking as well as vocally addressing substance abuse and domestic violence awareness. Strollo is also known to highlight the National Suicide Prevention Hotline phone number [1-800-273-8255] across his digital platforms.
The one-hour episode featuring Strollo and his family is set to air Tuesday at 7 a.m. on WPCH Peachtree TV Atlanta.
For more information, visit www.mcstrollo.com.
