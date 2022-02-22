Cobb County high school age photography hobbyists can send in their best photos in six water-related categories for the 3rd Annual WaterSmart High School Photography Contest.

The categories are water at play, water at work, water in nature, water and people, protecting water, and conserving water. The deadline for submissions is March 16.

Winners will be announced on April 20. Twelve winning entries will receive a cash prize and are created into notecards that are distributed throughout the county.

To enter the contest, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/water/education/schools/school-contests.

