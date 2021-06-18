The City of Smyrna Ward 5 council member Susan Wilkinson will have a town hall meeting on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Oak Room of the Smyrna Community Center.
THe meeting will discuss the proposed plan to make changes to Smyrna's Village Green Circle and fountain area.
