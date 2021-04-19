Beginning this Friday, the City of Smyrna will provide vaccines every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center large gym.
To make an appointment, visit http://vaccines.smyrnaga.gov. The website will open for appointments each Monday beginning at noon. There is no charge and participants only need to bring their photo ID.
