The Smyrna Spring Jonquil Festival, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be April 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Smyrna Market Village, 2840 Atlanta Road in Smyrna.
The festival will feature over 175 arts and crafts booths, 20 food booths, an entertainment stage and a variety of children's activities. Artisans from all over the Southeast will feature their own handmade crafts, paintings, clothing, furniture and jewelry.
There will be festival foods and a huge interactive children's area that includes big and small inflatable activities and sand art.
New to the festival is Rosaire's Royal Racers, which are speedy swine that fly around a 180-foot all aluminum track in about seven seconds. Returning are K-9's In-Flight, the country's top premier K9 Sports entertainers; RoboCars, life-size, transforming robot vehicles that walk and drive; Peter Hart's puppet show; and Scott Thompson of Peachtree Station performing on the Veteran's Memorial grand lawn adjacent to the Spring Jonquil Food Court.
The Jonquil Jog will kick the festival off on April 25 at 8 a.m. with 5K Run/Walk. The jog will be held at the City of Smyrna Municipal Building next to the Village Green. Registration for the Jonquil Jog is 770-319-5401 or www.smyrnacity.com.
Admission to the festival is free.
