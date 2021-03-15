Smyrna sisters Sam, Lauren and Emilie Scalise helped raise a record high of over $12,000 at the 5th annual Strides for Survivors event they organized on Feb. 6.
Some 60 donors contributed $8,000 and then additional funds were raised from sponsors, a raffle and a silent auction.
The annual event was launched in 2017 as the three sisters wanted to give back and honor the complete breast cancer recovery of their mother, Stephanie.
The sisters decided together to organize a 2.7-mile charity/fundraising walk with proceeds going to the nonprofit TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, an organization that Stephanie cited as the catalyst in her journey to becoming 100% cancer free.
In January 2021, Stephanie marked her five-year clearance and remission declaration.
This year's walk was virtual, with participants doing their own 2.7 miles at any location of their choosing. Chastain Park served as the location for the past four years with approximately 200 participants.
In the past five years, Strides for Survivors has raised over $50,000.
For more information, visit stridesforsurvivors.org.
