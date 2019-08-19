The Smyrna Public Library is partnering with Grow with Google to help the Smyrna community learn digital skills.
The workshop, titled “Reach Customers Online with Google & Use Data to Drive Growth,” will be on Sept. 10 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna. At the workshop, individuals will learn to create a business listing, use search engine marketing opportunities and incorporate website data into marketing plans.
The workshop is free, but participants must register at https://bit.ly/2Hh166S.
Through the Grow with Google initiative, Google aims to help jobseekers, business owners and students by providing free access to Google’s training and tools for growing digital skills, careers and businesses.
For more information, visit google.com/grow.
