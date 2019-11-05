The third annual Books & Bricks exhibit will be Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Smyrna Public Library's meeting room, 100 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
This family-friendly event will showcase models built by members of the Dixie LEGO Users Group, a club of adult LEGO enthusiasts. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Smyrna Library and will benefit the children’s book collection at the library. The exhibits will feature townscapes, landscapes, trains and MOCs (my own creation).
Tickets are $3 per person at the door, children ages 4 and younger are free.
For more information, visit http://friendsofsmyrnalibrary.org or http://www.dixielug.club.
