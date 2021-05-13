The City of Smyrna announced that vaccinations are open for everyone ages 12 and up on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. No appointments are needed. Participants should bring ID. For ages 12-15, please bring a birth certificate, record of live birth or passport.
If participants are receiving their first dose at this location, then their second dose will be administered at the same location.
