The Smyrna Library, 100 Village Green Circle in Smyrna, will have two podcasting courses for adults in their Lifetime Learning Academy this summer.
Both courses will be taught by the hosts of Atlanta’s podcast, “Trashy Divorces.”
The courses include four-week interactive online classes which will meet Monday evenings. The June class is for beginners and starts June 8. “Podcasting: Create, Develop and Launch Your Podcast!" will cover the ins-and-outs of taking a podcast from idea to show.
The July class is designed for experienced podcasters who want to take their platform to the next level.
"So You Have a Podcast. What's Next?" begins July 13. The courses are $100 each.
For more information, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/your-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.