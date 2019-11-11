The Smyrna History Museum, 2861 Atlanta Road SE in Smyrna, will open its newly revamped and expanded facility to the public on Sunday.
The Smyrna Historical Society will host a grand re-opening celebration Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The museum is located in a replica of the city’s former train depot. The museum first opened in 1992. It moved to its current location in 1999.
Earlier this year, the family of Leon McElveen, a Smyrna resident and local historian, donated a prized model of a Civil War Shoupade fort to the museum. The model will be displayed in the updated museum.
For more information, visit smyrnahistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.