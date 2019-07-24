The Smyrna Historical Society will host a collection event on Saturday where residents can potentially donate documents, photographs or artifacts relevant to the history of Smyrna and South Cobb.
The society, in conjunction with the Smyrna Museum, may add select contributions to its growing collection. These holdings serve as the basis for exhibits at the soon-to-open revamped museum.
The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle SE in Smyrna.
The Smyrna Historical Society recently received its 501(c)(3) approval from the Internal Revenue Service. The group supports the city-owned Smyrna Museum, which closed in July 2018, for an extensive renovation. The museum is expected to open later this year.
Museum manager Jennie Eldredge will be on hand to facilitate the donation of objects and documents. The society will have scanners at the event, so anyone who has an item they would like to share with the museum without donating the original can participate.
For more information, including guidelines on acceptable donations, email smyrnahistoricalsociety@gmail.com. For more information on the Society, visit smyrnahistoricalsociety.org.
