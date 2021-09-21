The Smyrna Fall Jonquil Festival, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be Oct. 23-24 on the Village Green, 1282 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
The festival features over 150 arts & crafts booths, a variety of food booths, an entertainment stage and children's activities.
Artisans from all over the Southeast will feature their own hand-made crafts, paintings, clothing, furniture and jewelry. The festival food choices vary from cotton candy, candy apples, corn dogs, hand-dipped ice cream, snow cones, polish sausage, chicken sandwiches and BBQ.
The children's activities includes big and small inflatables and sand art.
Peter Hart’s puppet show appeals to everyone in the audience with unique marionettes and puppet characters that sing, dance, juggle, play fiddle, break apart and come back together, squirt water and are even launched by catapult across the stage. Participants will enjoy interacting with Peter and his puppets through musical and comical performances.
Scott Thompson of Peachtree Station will be performing on the Veteran’s Memorial grand lawn adjacent to the Fall Jonquil Food Court. Participants can bring a blanket and sing-a-long.
Admission is free.
For more information, call Tod Miller or Bill Watson at 770-423-1330.
