From the Saturday, Aug. 2, 1997, Marietta Daily Journal. This image shows Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon, left of the cake, leading the countdown to the blowing out of the candles on the city’s 125th birthday cake as Councilman Jack Cramer, left, looks on.
The city of Smyrna will celebrate 150 years with a Culture & Spirit Festival, followed by the 150th Birthday Celebration Concert, on Saturday.
The free event is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a beer garden, performances throughout the day and food. At 7 p.m. on the Atlanta Road Stage at Wells Fargo will be Toad The Wet Sprocket, followed by Train at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks will end the night.
Road closings in the downtown begin Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. with a portion of Atlanta Road closing overnight for the stage setup. By early morning on Oct. 8, Atlanta Road from Church Road to Powder Springs will close as will many downtown streets in front of City Hall and within the Market Village along with one parking lot adjacent to the Market Village for pedestrian activities.
There will be a Jimmy Buffet tribute band performing near City Hall from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. followed by birthday cupcakes from McEntyres Bakery at City Hall. The Market Village is the designated Beer Garden and restaurants will be open.
