The Smyrna Black History Month celebration will be Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
Performances include music, dance, special speakers, an Opera singer and student performances. There will also be a kid's space, vendors, food, giveaways and historical displays.
For more information, visit https://www.smyrnacity.com.
For a complete list of programming offered by the Smyrna Public Library during February, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/your-government/departments/smyrna-public-library/african-american-history-month-2019.
