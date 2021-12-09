Smyrna bartender featured on new IMDB show Leverage: Redemption

A well-known bartender at a popular Smyrna area speakeasy is featured in a new IMDB TV show.
Kraig Dane, an Iowa native who has been acting for slightly more than a decade, portrays Phil in “Leverage: Redemption,” created by Chris Downey and John Rogers. Downey’s credits include executive producer on “Suits” and “The King of Queens,” while Rogers’ credits include executive producer on the new “MacGyver” series.
Dane appears in the episode “The Jackal Job,” which aired on Oct. 8.
When he’s not on set, Dane is a bartender at Eleanor’s, a speakeasy located at Muss & Turner’s in Smyrna. His position allows him the flexibility to work between roles, and quite often, patrons recognize him for his other job.
To date, Dane’s credits include roles on “Criminal Minds” and “This Is Us.” In another recent role, Dane — whose first role was in Fortnight, a 2010 low-budget film — portrayed Boseman, a pivotal character in the new Amazon Prime series “The Underground Railroad” that premiered in May.
Dane moved to Los Angeles, but like so many in “Hollywood,” he relocated to Atlanta as more productions began filming in the metro Atlanta area.
“Leverage: Redemption” debuted on July 9 and is a revival of “Leverage,” which aired on TNT from 2008-2012. The show was filmed in New Orleans starting in August 2020 and stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge and Christian Kane.
