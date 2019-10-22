A Smyrna author has published his second book, the first-ever complete history of the Memphis, Clarksville & Louisville Railroad.
The book, published by The History Press, is the second from author Todd DeFeo - who is the editor of Railfanning.org and the founder of The DeFeo Groupe, an Atlanta area content creation firm.
The Memphis, Clarksville & Louisville, chartered in 1852, ran between Paris, Tennessee, and Guthrie, Kentucky, and formed part of the Louisville & Nashville Railroad’s Memphis branch. The Louisville & Nashville acquired the road in the 1870s.
Earlier this year, at the request of DeFeo, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett declared July 28 as Budds Creek Disaster Day of Remembrance.
The proclamation honors the sesquicentennial of a Memphis, Clarksville & Louisville Railroad disaster on July 28, 1869, at Budds Creek in southern Montgomery County. Five people died in the wreck, including the train’s engineer, fireman and several passengers.
The Memphis, Clarksville & Louisville formed an integral part of the railroad link between New Orleans and New York. The Louisville & Nashville purchased the railroad in 1871, and operated it as part of its Memphis Branch for more than a century.
In July, Arcadia Publishing issued DeFeo’s first book, a history of the Western & Atlantic Railroad, which ran between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Tennessee. The State of Georgia chartered the Western & Atlantic Railroad in 1836, and still owns the route, but has leased it to private companies to operate since 1870.
During the Civil War, both armies used this vital artery. It was the setting for one of the war’s most iconic events, the Great Locomotive Chase, when Union spies led by James J. Andrews stole the General locomotive on April 12, 1862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.