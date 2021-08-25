The William Root House Museum, 80 N. Marietta Parkway in Marietta, will participate in Smithsonian Museum Day on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In the spirit of the Smithsonian Museums, which offer free admission every day, Museum Day is an annual event hosted by "Smithsonian" magazine in which participating museums across the country open their doors to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The ticket provides free admission for two people.
The c. 1840s William Root House was originally the home of early Cobb County settlers Hannah and William Root. Today, the Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society operates the property as a house museum depicting middle class life in Antebellum Georgia.
The home and grounds have been meticulously restored to their 1850s appearance, modern touchscreens and award-winning interactive displays have been added to help tell the story of the Root family and their enslaved house servants. Outside, visitors can view the recreated cookhouse and see a working 1850s cookstove.
For a list of participating museums and to download a Museum Day ticket, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday.
