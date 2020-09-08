Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw will hold its annual Hummingbird Banding event virtually on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., hosted by “Hummingbird Whisperer” Julia Elliott of Bird Watcher Supply Company.
Elliott received her federal Master Permit to band hummingbirds in 2010. She is one of only about 150 people from across the U.S. and Canada authorized to band these tiny birds.
The process of banding, recapture and recovery provides valuable information about bird history, especially migratory details and the relative abundance of a given bird species from year to year. When a bird is banded, the bander collects important data about the bird's age, sex, condition and plumage characteristics. All the information is recorded, and the birds can be tracked across the U.S., if they are captured again.
This virtual event will be broadcast live on the Smith-Gilbert Garden’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sggardens.
For more information, visit smithgilbertgardens.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.