Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw, is inviting bird watchers and citizen scientists to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Held every year in February, the GBBC contributes data that provides a snapshot of bird distribution and helps scientists observe changes over the past two decades. While internationally the GBBC, coordinated by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, runs the course of the entire Feb. 14-17 weekend, the Gardens will host and submit a count on Feb. 15.
They will also offer guided bird walks throughout the morning, led by expert birders. Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars.
The West Cobb Regional Library will host story time at 11 a.m. Children can enjoy scavenger hunts and bird-themed crafts.
THe Gardens' GBBC event is included with garden admission. A build-your-own bluebird house workshop will be ongoing throughout the day for an additional fee.
For more information, email Kathy Post at info@smithgilbertgardens.com.
