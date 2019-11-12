Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw, will have a Guided Bird Walk on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
In addition to the dozens of bird species residing on the property year-round, the Gardens lies on a major flyway for migratory birds. Each spring and again in fall, more than 100 bird species pass through and over the property on their journey between summer breeding territory up north and overwintering grounds down south.
Participants can learn keys to bird identification, where one can look for wild birds in their neighborhoods and how to make their own backyard a habitat for wild birds.
This monthly meetup is included with garden admission.
For more information, visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.
