Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw, will have the Great Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 18-19.

Each year people from around the world come together to watch, learn about, count and celebrate birds. There will be bird identification sheets available for reference.

Participants will have the opportunity to speak with experts and learn about differences in bird seed feeds and how to keep the squirrels away.

There will also be docent-led tours on Feb. 19 every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants should bring their binoculars.

For more information, visit https://smithgilbertgardens.com/event/great-backyard-bird-count/.

