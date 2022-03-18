From left, Penny Scarpucci, Smith-Gilbert Gardens Executive Director Ann Parsons, North Georgia Camellia Society President John Scarpucci, Kennesaw City Manager Dr. Jeff Drobney, Smith Gilbert Gardens Garden and Education Manager Lisa Bartlett at Camellia Trail Garden ribbon cutting.
New camellia cultivar was recently discovered at Smith-Gilbert Gardens.
Guest speaker North Georgia Camellia Society President John Scarpucci speaks at Camellia Trail Garden ribbon cutting.
On March 17, the American Camellia Society recognized Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw as a Camellia Trail Garden.
This national recognition reflects a partnership the ACS has with public gardens who hold notable camellia collections located across the country.
Along with a Trail Marker, a Certificate of Recognition was presented. The American Camellia Society representatives joined Smith-Gilbert Gardens
staff, Kennesaw elected officials, city staff and SGG Foundation board members to recognize the Paladino Camellia Garden at Smith-Gilbert Gardens
as a destination garden on the Camellia Trail.
Smith-Gilbert Gardens has 94 camellia plants in the collection with four different species of camellias represented, including an evergreen camellia called
Camellia sinensis, also known as the tea plant. Visitors will find camellias throughout the Garden, but the majority of the collection can be found in the
Paladino Camellia Garden.
A new camellia cultivar was also recently discovered at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. This naturally occurring sport, a mutation, was recently certified as a new cultivar. A unique, and somewhat rare, opportunity to name this plant will be offered at the 2022 Rose Garden Gala on May 14.
The American Camellia Society is a national membership organization dedicated to fostering appreciation for and knowledge of plants of the genus Camellia and was founded in 1945.
