On March 17, the American Camellia Society recognized Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw as a Camellia Trail Garden.

This national recognition reflects a partnership the ACS has with public gardens who hold notable camellia collections located across the country.

Along with a Trail Marker, a Certificate of Recognition was presented. The American Camellia Society representatives joined Smith-Gilbert Gardens

staff, Kennesaw elected officials, city staff and SGG Foundation board members to recognize the Paladino Camellia Garden at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

as a destination garden on the Camellia Trail.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens has 94 camellia plants in the collection with four different species of camellias represented, including an evergreen camellia called

Camellia sinensis, also known as the tea plant. Visitors will find camellias throughout the Garden, but the majority of the collection can be found in the

Paladino Camellia Garden.

A new camellia cultivar was also recently discovered at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. This naturally occurring sport, a mutation, was recently certified as a new cultivar. A unique, and somewhat rare, opportunity to name this plant will be offered at the 2022 Rose Garden Gala on May 14.

The American Camellia Society is a national membership organization dedicated to fostering appreciation for and knowledge of plants of the genus Camellia and was founded in 1945.

For more information, visit https://www.americancamellias.com/gardens-nurseries/american-camellia-trail-gardens/east-coast-camellia-trail-gardens.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In