Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw, was awarded a grant by the Georgia Council for the Arts as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022.
A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state.
“We are grateful for the support from Georgia Council for the Arts,” said executive director Ann Parsons. “We launched Art Blooms last year with a mission to provide emerging artists a new exhibit platform while raising awareness of the permanent works at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. This Project Grant will help us grow Art Blooms through art education programs for local students, weekly art programs for visitors, and add a temporary exhibit with regional and national artists complementing our permanent collection. Resources from Georgia Council for the Arts, City of Kennesaw, Cobb EMC Foundation, and other local arts organizations, will allow us to grow a public art presence not only at Smith-Gilbert Gardens but throughout the City of Kennesaw.”
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information, visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.
