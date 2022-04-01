During the months of April and May, Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw invites the community to experience selected pieces from the permanent sculpture collection surrounded by over 22,000 daffodil blooms planted in unique patterns.
Art Blooms is a two-month exhibit that includes a series of weekend artists' demonstrations and workshops. On Saturdays, Art Ambassadors will be on-site to share behind-the-scenes stories of the artists and sculptures.
The Gardens' permanent sculpture collection features 31 outdoor pieces representing international, national and regional artists. In May, the permanent collection will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit featuring sculptures by regional artists, as well as pieces created by students in the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.
This year's Art Blooms exhibit will feature Allen Peterson. His piece, "The Iron Beehive," is inspired by his work as a beekeeper. His work involving bees has been curated into group exhibitions in art venues such as the Hambidge Center for the Creative Arts, but also into science-related art exhibitions at Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum and at Emory University.
Art Blooms will also feature a collaborative piece by Allen Peterson and third-grade students from LaBelle Elementary school.
